The CSRA celebrates the 25th Border Bash anniversary

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) - Two rivals will face off in week two of college football. Before they do, the people in the CSRA will come together for one huge tailgate.

The Augusta Common hosted the 25th annual Border Bash. NewsChannel 6 reporter Devin Johnson asked a few people what they thought of this years' event.

When you hear 25th anniversary, what's the first thing that comes to mind?

"How old are we are because we've been coming here so long, said the Ellison family. "It is a great tradition, and it should keep going on."

The green space was packed with both Georgia Bulldog and South Carolina Gamecock fans.

They came out to eat, buy team merchandise and listen to live bands play.

A vendor at Sports Mania says the live music is her favorite part about Border Bash.

"Oh gosh yes, we have great music," explained Virginia Cason. "We always have great music here. and the crowd, we are expected the biggest yet."

Not only did the fans come out to support their favorite team, and try to win tickets for the game in South Carolina.

They also got involved with a greater cause. This years' Border Bash raised $900,000 for children's charities in the CSRA.

While this gives charities a much-needed punt, fans use this time to get in gear for their team to score a victory.

What are you most excited for?

"Making money," joked Gamecock vendor, Eric Buff. "No, a Gamecock's win baby."

"Go Dawgs," shouted the Ellison Family.