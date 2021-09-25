Wonderful Weekend Weather!

As of 9AM Saturday– Happy weekend! We continue to have fantastic fall weather for the next several days. This weekend, expect a lot of sunshine and comfortable temperatures with low humidity. There will be just a few passing clouds, but certainly no rain. Highs will reach the low-mid 80s and lows will be in the upper 40s-low 50s. It will be perfect weekend for fun outdoor events or a football game!

For all of next week, we will stay dry! Rain chances are at 0% until next weekend. We will slowly warm back up to the upper 80s during the day. Sunshine will continue, with increasing cloud cover by the end of the week. Next weekend, we may see a few showers.