As of 9AM Saturday- It’s a lovely Saturday morning! We have sunny skies and temperatures already warming into the 60s. We will see a few fair weather clouds later this afternoon and it will become a little breezy. Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s. Sunday will pretty much be a repeat of today! Enjoy the outdoors this weekend.

To start the work week, we will warm up big time to the 90 degree mark! On Tuesday, a front move in that will bring a few storms. Temperatures will drop slightly throughout the rest of the week, but overall remain warm in the 80s. There will be another chance of rain next weekend.