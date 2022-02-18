Wonderful weekend on the way! – Check out your forecast

Look for seasonable temperatures this weekend as we’ll see lots of sunshine during the day with clear and chilly conditions at night. Highs in the 60s Saturday and Sunday and Lows in the 30s.

We’ll see our winds turn to the Southwest by late Sunday, this will allow us to warm-up into the lower 70s by Monday and look for the 80s by midweek. Also, a number of disturbances will sneak in starting Monday through Thursday with a daily chance of a few showers.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low: 35

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. High: 65

Saturday night: Clear and cold. Low: 32

Sunday: Sunny. High: 64

Monday: Partly cloudy and warmer with scattered showers by afternoon. High: 73 Rain chance 40%