Wonderful weekend coming our way! – What to expect.

High pressure build in from the North and we’ll enjoy a really nice first weekend of May! As High pressure moves off to our East, we’ll develop a Southwest wind and see temperatures in the middle 80s by Sunday and more humidity and upper 80s early next week. We’ll also keep an eye on a few disturbances moving our way through mid next week that will give us a chance of scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms by Wednesday.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Clearing skies, cooler. High: 52
Saturday: Sunny. High: 82
Saturday Night: Clear. Low: 55
Sunday: Mix of Sun and Clouds, warmer. High: 87
Monday: Partly sunny, warm and more humid. Scattered showers by midday. High: 89 Rain chance: 40%