As of 4:30PM Friday: A sunny start to the day, but the clouds have grown over the afternoon. We will be partly cloudy for the rest of the afternoon and well into the evening. Storms and showers have started popping up around the CSRA at 2pm, and they will likely continue to pop up until around 7pm. Another sea breeze is creating many storms and showers, unlike yesterday, there was a stronger larger cell, that took up most of the southeastern counties.

Temperatures have started to decline, we started the month off above average, but we are seeing a dip as we end up in the mid to low 90s for much of the CSRA during the evening. These temperatures could continue to drop, as we see just a 90 for Sunday.