Wednesday afternoon update: High pressure remains in control today, with sunny skies and temperatures reaching the lower 80s. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will increase on Thursday ahead of a cold front. The cold front will approach the CSRA on Friday, but it will be moisture-starved. This ushers in well-below-normal temperatures for the weekend, with highs only near 70 degrees on Sunday and lows in the 40s. There is a moderation in temperatures going into next week, with highs approaching 80 degrees. Much-needed rain could arrive by the end of that week.