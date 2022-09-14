As of 7AM Wednesday- It’s a very chilly morning, with temperatures as low as the mid 50’s! We have mostly clear skies as high pressure builds in behind the cold front. The high will keep sunny conditions for the next several days to come, with no rain in the forecast. Temperatures will stay cool in the morning, with upper 50s to low 60s. Highs will top off in the mid 80s with comfortable dewpoints.

This is just a “Fall preview” as hotter weather returns next week. Highs will be back in the low 90s with the humidity rising. Lows will be back to mild temperatures. Showers are possible by the end of next week.