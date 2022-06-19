As of 7AM Sunday- The weather will be perfect today for your Father’s Day and Juneteenth activities! Outdoor plans are definitely encouraged, whether it’s grilling, a pool day, or a baseball game. Temperatures are starting out comfortable in the mid 60s to low 70s. Dewpoints are in the upper 40s and low 50s. A lot of dry air has moved in, so it will not be humid at all. Relative humidity will be below 25% in some areas, along with northeasterly winds up to 10 mph. Be careful with outdoor burning since fires can spread rapidly under these conditions. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Temperatures will heat up just in time for the first day of Summer on Tuesday. We will back into the upper 90s with humidity climbing as well. It will be a dry week, with just low rain chances on Friday and throughout the weekend.