Wonderful, warm weekend! – Check out this forecast.

by: Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller

We’ll see well above normal temperatures this weekend and the 80s return for Saturday and Sunday. A few isolated showers possible for Sunday, otherwise its a mix of sun and clouds. A cold front moves in Monday, we see slightly cooler temperatures with scattered showers. Much cooler by Tuesday with Highs Near 60 with more showers likely.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 49

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm. High: 80

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 60

Sunday: Partly sunny, very warm, isolated showers possible. High: 85 Rain chance: 20%

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High: 72 Rain chance: 60%

