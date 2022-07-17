As of 6:30PM Sunday- It was a hot one out there today, but still below average. Skies remained fairly sunny, but we did have a few isolated showers around the area. They are dying out, and we should be free from rain for the rest of the day. The highs were in the low 90s this afternoon, and we should bein the low 70s tonight.

Tomorrow, we will see a few more storms with temperatures around the same. Rain chances increase for Tuesday, but severe storms are still not expected. Highs will be consistent in the low to mid 90s, but the heat index will be higher by the middle of the week. Isolated to scattered rain chances stick around all week.