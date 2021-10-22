Wonderful Fall weekend forecast! – Check this out

High pressure will bring us some awesome weather this weekend. Look for sunny, warm days and clear, cool nights. We’ll see an increase chance of rain as we move into the middle of next week. This will be good news as we’ve been fairly dry the last few weeks. It’s something we’ll be watching closely as this will be a changing forecast as we move into next week.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Clear. Low: 49
Saturday: Sunny. High: 79
Saturday night: Clear. Low: 48
Sunday: Sunny. High: 82
Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 83