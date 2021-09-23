Wonderful Fall temperatures continue! – Check out your forecast

Strong High pressure will continue to bring us cooler than average temperatures with sunny, mild days and clear, cool nights. With dry air overhead, humidity levels will remain low. We’ll stay dry through much of next week with little chance of rain.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 52 (Upper 40s Near the lake and Northern CSRA)

Friday: Sunny. High: 80

Friday night: Clear and cool. Low: Near 50 with many locations in the upper 40s

Saturday: Sunny. High: 82

Sunday: Sunny. High: 84