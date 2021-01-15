Winter chill is here for the weekend! – What to expect

Colder temperatures on tap for this weekend! A cold front has moved through and chilly air has moved into the CSRA. A weak trough will move through during the day Saturday, this will give us clouds and breezy conditions with Highs only in the 40s. Lake Wind Advisory is in effect from 10A-6P tomorrow. Lows will dip to the 20s Sunday morning and a bit more sunshine for Sunday with Lower 50s. Look for a warming trend next week as the 60s return!
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 30
Saturday: Becoming cloudy, breezy. High 48
Saturday night: Decreasing clouds and colder. Low 28
Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High 52