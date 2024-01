As of 6am Wednesday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the upper 30s and low 40s. A Lake Wind Advisory now in effect for much of the CSRA as winds will be west from 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Partly cloudy today and windy with cool highs in the low 50s. Another VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for Friday for the potential for severe storms as the entire CSRA will be under another Enhanced risk.