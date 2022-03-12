As of 10AM Saturday- We are done with the rain for today but still have some very gusty winds to deal with. Gusts will go up to 45 mph with a Wind Advisory in effect until 7PM. Skies are beginning to clear and temperatures are dropping as the cold front continues to move off the coast. Tonight, temperatures will be below freezing and go all the way down to the low to mid 20s tomorrow morning. A Freeze Warning will go in effect at 8PM and last until 11AM tomorrow.

We will warm up quickly by Monday, with our next system approaching Tuesday. Strong storms are possible, so be sure to stay with us for updates.