Windy, Dry, Warm Wednesday with a Fire Weather WATCH. – Details here.

A dry cold front will move through the CSRA early Wednesday. This will bring us windy conditions and warm temperatures. With the windy and dry conditions, there is a Fire Weather WATCH for tomorrow afternoon through evening for most of GA and SC, this includes the entire CSRA. Be careful for any outside burning and best to wait until the wind dies down. Winds will be gusty from the NWW at 30 mph. With clear skies we’ll have much cooler temperatures for Thursday and Friday morning with Lows 40-45 degrees with some of our colder locations in the upper 30s. Highs will range from upper 70s Wednesday to a much cooler 70 for Thursday. Rain chance will increase by Saturday with the next storm system coming our way.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Fair. Low: 54

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, windy and warm. Fire Weather WATCH and Wind Advisory in effect. High: 77

Wednesday night: Clear and chilly, not as breezy. Low: 40 (Some upper 30s in our colder locations)

Thursday: Sunny and cooler. High: 70