As of 9AM Saturday- It’s a beautiful, sunny Saturday morning! Despite the sunshine, we actually have a lot going on today weather wise.

All counties are under a Red Flag Warning (Fire Weather Warning) from 12PM-8PM. Also, several counties are under either a Wind Advisory from 12PM-8PM or a Lake Wind Advisory from 9AM-11PM. The takeaway today is to bring anything inside that could blow away, stay off the water, drive carefully, and do not burn outside. Fires can spread rapidly today due to gusty winds and low relative humidity. Also be aware that winds could blow trees down and cause power outages. Wind gusts will be up to 35 mph and relative humidity will be between 15-20%. Skies will remain clear with highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 30s tomorrow morning. Winds will stay breezy overnight, helping to prevent any any frost.

Tomorrow we will see a few afternoon clouds with temperatures similar to today. It will still be windy with gusts up to 20 mph and relative humidity remaining low. It’s possible that the weather alerts today could be extended into tomorrow.

Temperatures will warm up in the beginning of the week into the upper 70s and 80s. Our next rain maker will come Thursday with thunderstorms expected. Rain chances continue into next weekend.