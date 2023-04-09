6PM Sunday- The sun came back just in time for Easter Sunday! Today had much better weather as well for anyone at Augusta National for the final round of the Masters. We no longer have any rain or clouds to worry about, but winds are still gusting up to 25 mph. There is a Lake Wind Advisory in effect until 6AM Monday. Expect a cold and breezy Monday morning but a beautiful afternoon!

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s to start the day, and will climb to the mid 60s with sunny skies. Winds will stay breezy throughout the entire day. Temperatures will gradually rise each day, eventually making it back into the mid 70s by the middle of the week. It will be very sunny and dry through Wednesday.

A closed low will develop in the Gulf of Mexico which will end up being our next rain maker. A few showers will move in late Thursday with the bulk of the rain being Friday. Temperatures will rise into the low 80s over the weekend with little to no rain Saturday. A cold front could bring a better chance of rain Sunday. There will be a decent cooldown again next week.