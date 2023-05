We kicked off the month of May on a sunny and windy note. Temperatures will be below average in the lower 70s. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for the eastern portions of the CSRA through 8 p.m. Tuesday, including Augusta and Aiken. We do see continued dry weather for all of this week, with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 70s. Rain chances return next weekend.