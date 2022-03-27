As of 7AM Sunday- Today is starting out very similar to yesterday with a beautiful sunrise and temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Also like yesterday, we are under a couple of weather alerts. There is a Red Flag Warning for our western counties and a Lake Wind Advisory which includes Augusta and Aiken. These are both in effect from 12PM-8PM today. Expect gusts from 20-25 mph and relative humidity between 15-20%. The takeaway today is to bring anything inside that could blow away, stay off the water, drive carefully, and do not burn outside. Fires can spread rapidly today due to gusty winds and low relative humidity. Also be aware that winds could blow trees down and cause power outages.

You can fly a kite today though and enjoy the sunny skies! Temperatures will be great as well, in the 60s. Those temperatures will rise over the next few days, making it into the mid 80s on Wednesday. Showers and storms are on the way Thursday and rain returns again Saturday.