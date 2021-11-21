Widespread Freeze Potential Tuesday & Wednesday

Now that we are nearing the month of December, we are experiencing more frequent cold conditions. Over the last week, we had several frosty mornings and some freezes across the CSRA. This upcoming week, we have the potential for our first Widespread Freeze of the season. A cold front passage on Monday will bring a blast of cold air in from Canada.

Vipir 6 Alert Days are issued for the overnight hours and early mornings of Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to drop between 25-32 degrees both days for the entire CSRA. The coldest temperatures will be in our northern counties, with the southern counties sitting around the freezing mark. It is likely that there will be Freeze Watches and Warnings issued as we get closer to the date.

This may also be our first Hard Freeze of the season for certain counties. A Hard Freeze occurs when temperatures reach 28 degrees or lower for at least a few hours. When this happens, many types of plants and most seasonal vegetation will not survive.

Something to note is that the growing season has officially ended for Saluda, Edgefield, McCormick, and Lincoln counties as of November 15th. This is because these counties had an average temperature of 32 degrees or lower. When this happens, frost and freeze alerts will no longer be issued until the Spring season. Frost and freeze alerts will continue to be issued for the remainder of the CSRA until this Wednesday, November 24th or until there is a widespread freeze, which could be Tuesday. Once this happens, expect temperatures to drop below freezing more regularly.

Here’s some tips on how you can prepare for the cold. A simple way to remember cold weather safety is by saying the “4 P’s: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes.” These are the four things you need to think of when temperatures drop below freezing. Make sure that people, especially kids, dress accordingly for the cold when headed outside in the morning. Don’t forget about the pets either. Now is this time to bring them inside. Exposure to the frigid temperatures along with wind can cause frostbite and hypothermia. As mentioned previously, a freeze can cause significant damage to plants. Plants and vegetation need to be covered sufficiently. Any potted plants should be brought inside. Lastly, a freeze can call pipes to burst if not protected. Pipes can be sealed by wrapping foam around them as insulation. It also helps to keep a little bit of water dripping from your faucets and making sure the heat is on in your home.

This article will be updated as new information comes out. Be sure to watch WJBF on the air, and follow us on social media for your latest weather information.