We’ve seen nothing yet! More rain on the way. – What to expect, click here.

Dense Fog Advisory until 8AM Friday. Dense fog will start our Friday. Be careful overnight and off to work and school. Clouds and rain are locked in for the next few days. Areas of Low pressure will ride along a cold front that will move to our South, this will give us periods of showers and rain. Some rain will be heavy at times, especially Saturday. High pressure to the north will give us Northeast winds, so the famous “Wedge” sets up. That’s where we are cloudy, breezy, chilly with areas of drizzle and showers. It will also keep temperatures well below normal, as we’ll see Highs only in the 40s for Saturday. Rainfall totals will range from 1.5 – 3″ with some local flooding possible. We’ll be keeping a close eye on things as we move into the weekend.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Areas of dense fog, cloudy, cooler with spotty showers and patchy fog early. Low 50

Friday: Areas of fog, cloudy, cool and breezy with areas of drizzle and a few showers. High 54

Friday night: Periods of showers, breezy. Low 40

Saturday: Showers and rain. Some heavy rain likely. Breezy and a raw day. High: 48 Rain chance 100%

Sunday: Periods of showers. High 52 Rain chance 50%