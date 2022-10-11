As of 7PM Tuesday- Our dry and sunny pattern ends tomorrow… A strong cold front is approaching the CSRA which will bring widespread rain Wednesday. Expect some heavy downpours with a few storms starting around 12PM and lasting until 8PM. More scattered showers are expected overnight into Thursday.

Tomorrow morning will be warmer and muggy, with lows in the 60s due to the cloud cover. Light showers are possible in the morning but heavier rain won’t come until the afternoon. Rain totals will likely be between 0.5-2.5.” Thunder and lightning is possible but severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70s.

After the showers end Thursday morning, some sun will come back by the afternoon. The weekend will be nice and sunny as well. Rain is not in the forecast all of next week, but another cold front will bring much cooler temperatures.