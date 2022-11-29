7PM Tuesday- It was another beautiful, sunny, and warm day! Ever since the sun set, more clouds are moving in from the west. A major severe weather outbreak is happening now from Louisiana to Alabama. There are several tornadoes and severe storms producing gusty winds and hail. We are keeping a close eye on this system as it moves towards the east.

We will begin seeing impacts around 3AM, with heavy rain in the Piedmont. The leading edge of the squall line should approach around 4AM, passing through the metro around 6AM. Expect heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds during your morning commute. Widespread rainfall will be across the entire CSRA later in the morning, as the line breaks apart.

Severe weather is possible anywhere from Crawfordville down to Swainsboro. If a severe storm forms, it will likely be for gusty winds of 60mph. The tornado and hail threat is very low. This is a quick moving system that will be losing intensity, so rainfall totals will not surpass one inch. The highest amounts will be in the areas under the marginal risk. Under a quarter inch likely for the lowcountry.

Clouds will clear by the afternoon, with no more rain for the rest of the week. Temperatures will drop to near freezing for lows Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Warmer weather returns over the weekend and next week, with mostly cloudy skies.