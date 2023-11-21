Tuesday Evening Update:

Scattered showers are happening now, primarily in our northern and western counties. Most of the rain is light, but there are some pockets of heavier rain here and there. There are no thunderstorms at this time, but there could be a few weak storms later on. The threat of severe weather is over, as wind gusts should stay under 30mph. Expect a wet and cloudy Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s.

The temperatures won’t climb much, with highs on Wednesday only in the low 60s. The rain will end no later than 10AM, and skies will gradually clear during the afternoon. The cold front passage is bringing in cooler and drier air. Thanksgiving morning will be chilly in the mid to upper 30s. Highs will once again be in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Another area of low pressure will form and potentially impact us on Friday. As of now, keeping rain chances at just 30% and the rain should be weak. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and then the weekend will be partly cloudy, dry and cool. Next week, temperatures will still be below average. By the end of the week, we could see a significant cooldown.