As of 7am Wednesday: Sky is mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain. Temps are in the low to mid 70s with dew point temps also in the low to mid 70s. We’ll see a good chance for rain and afternoon storms as highs remain below average, in the upper 80s to low 90s.

A stalled front across Georgia and South Carolina, and an area of low pressure in the Gulf, will produce clouds, showers, and a few storms over the next few days and highs will also remain below the average of 94.