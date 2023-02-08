11PM Wednesday- Tomorrow will be another warm day with low 50s in the morning and low 70s in the afternoon. It will be cloudy, with scattered light rain showers in the afternoon. There could be some brief pockets of heavier rain, but the bulk of the rain won’t move in until Friday. There is a very low chance of severe weather Thursday night through Friday morning for the southern counties in the CSRA.

The bigger concern is the rainfall that could lead to flooding. A stalling front with low pressure will make for a washout Friday and Saturday. There is just a marginal risk of excessive rainfall for now, but the flood threat could increase by the weekend. 1-1.5″ is expected by Friday night, reaching 2.5-3.5″ by Saturday night. As of now, a colder rain is expected Sunday, with lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s. There is still a lot of uncertainty at this point, but I would plan indoor plans for your entire weekend, as it will either be raining, or at least very cold. Winter weather is possible in northern Georgia and South Carolina.

There will be a quick warmup next week with 70s returning. The week looks to end cloudy and rainy once again.