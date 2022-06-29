Expect only isolated showers for the rest of tonight through the overnight, it will be muggy with Lows Near 70. Tomorrow morning will be dry, but scattered storms will be possible starting in the afternoon. Severe weather and flooding is not expected. On Friday, we will have more widespread rain and storms. Localized flooding and lightning will be the biggest concerns.

For the end of the week and next week, a Bermuda High setup will keep scattered storms in the forecast each day. Temperatures will stay consistent with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s for the next several days. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s to finish out this week. Starting on the 4th of July, we should reach the 90 degree mark. There will be seasonable temperatures all next week.