As of 5PM Wednesday- It’s been a very wet Wednesday, with 1-3″ of rainfall accumulation so far across the CSRA. A strong line of storms in now into Wilkes and Taliaferro counties, producing 40 mph winds, heavy rain, and a lot of lightning. Pea size hail is also possible within this line. The storms will push Southeast, making it to the metro within the next hour or so. They will weaken by that point since instability is low. Temperatures will stay between the mid 70s to low 80s- cooler in spots with rain. Tonight will be cloudy with a few showers around. Lows will be in the low 70s.

High rain chances stick around through the weekend with the cloud cover. There is a marginal risk of severe weather for Thursday with gusty winds and hail possible. Flooding will definitely be a concern over the next few days with all this rain. By Sunday and the beginning of next week, there will be more sun. Rain chances will be lower, with a typical summertime pattern of just late day storms. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s for this week, and low 90s next week.