Wet, Warm & Humid…More Rain Tomorrow and Thursday

As of 5PM- We had scattered thunderstorms this afternoon that caused an Areal Flood Advisory for Columbia and McDuffie counties. This is set to expire at 5:15PM. A few storms continue throughout the CSRA, bringing some heavy rain and lightning. Temperatures have dropped to the upper 70s to low 80s in spots that received rain. Expect isolated showers and cloudy skies until midnight.

Another day of rain tomorrow, with a 60% chance. These showers and storms will be ahead of a cold front, and addition to that, there is a low pressure area in the Gulf that is bringing us moisture. When the front passes on Thursday, drier air will move in. By Thursday evening, conditions will begin to improve, and the weekend is looking great! It will be less humid, sunny, and temperatures will be in the upper 80s. There will be no more rain in the forecast until mid next week.