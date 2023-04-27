7AM Thursday- Good morning! There is a lot going on today with the weather. The morning has started out mostly dry with the exception of some isolated showers and a brief storm earlier. The entire CSRA is cloudy and there is some patchy fog as well. Temperatures are anywhere from the low 50s to mid 60s.

There is a warm front to our south, so the southern portion of the CSRA will be warmer today, reaching the low 80s. Expect 70s for Augusta and northward. The warm front could develop strong to severe storms for these southern counties, with a marginal risk of severe weather in effect. There could be possible hail and damaging winds, though the threat is low. The entire CSRA will have heavy downpours, with widespread rain from around 5PM – 10PM. Minor flooding is possible with 1-2.5″ of rainfall by the end of the night.

Friday morning will be dry and cloudy, with more storms on the way. Expect scattered storms in the afternoon and evening with an additional 1-1.5″ possible. The entire CSRA is included under a marginal risk for Friday, though I’m not very concerned. Once again, hail and wind gusts can’t be ruled out.

Things will briefly dry out Saturday with sun and warmer temperatures. Another system will impact us starting Saturday evening through Sunday. Another 1-2″ of rainfall is possible along with thunderstorms.

Finally, next week will be dry and beautiful! There be a long stretch of sunny days from Monday to Thursday with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s.