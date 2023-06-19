A wet Juneteenth is on tap for the CSRA thanks to a developing upper-level low. There is a threat of severe weather, with the highest risk south of I-20. The main threats will be isolated flooding and damaging winds. We can’t rule out large hail. High temperatures will be below average in the low 80s. Wet weather will persist through the rest of the week as the upper-level low becomes stalled. At this point, severe weather looks to stay out of the region, but we will continue to monitor the trends and keep you posted. High temperatures will be in the low 80s, much lower than average. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 4 inches are possible through Thursday. This could lead to isolated flooding. Additional showers and storms are forecast through the rest of the forecast period. Temperatures will rebound to the upper 80s this weekend and possible approach 90 next week.