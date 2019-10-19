Wet, Breezy Saturday

The latest from the National Hurricane Center…

At 5am the broad circulation center of Tropical

Storm Nestor was estimated near latitude 29.0 North, longitude 86.0 West. About 85 miles southwest of Panama City, Florida. Nestor is expected to move toward the northeast near 17 mph and this general motion is expected to continue through today. A turn toward the east-northeast is expected to occur Sunday. On the forecast track, Nestor will move inland over the Florida Panhandle later this morning, and will then move across portions of the southeastern United States later today and Sunday while it becomes a post-tropical cyclone. Nestor is expected to move offshore of the coast of North Carolina into the western Atlantic by late Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts.

No change in strength is anticipated before Nestor reaches the coast, but is forecast to weaken after it moves inland. The cyclone is expected to lose tropical characteristics and become post-tropical later today.

Today in the Augusta area we can expect rainy and windy conditions. One to three inches of rain will be possible with winds 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph.