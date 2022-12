Clouds and periods of showers will continue overnight into Tuesday midday. A warm front to our south will finally push through Tuesday night, this will bring an end to the rain and MUCH warmer temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 70s!

Your Vipir 6 Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy with showers. Low: 50 Rain chance: 60%

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with shower through Noon. A little warm. High: 67 Rain chance: 40%

Wednesday: Mix of Sun & Clouds, warmer. High: 75