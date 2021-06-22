We’ll start to dry out the next few days. – What to expect

A cold front has moved south of the CSRA and a touch drier air will be moving in the next few days. We’ll see cooler Highs and Lows with only isolated late day showers (at best) Being that it’s late June…the drier air won’t last long. We are right back at it with more moisture into the Southeast by Friday. This will give us a better chance of late afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will still be below the normal High of 92 degrees as we’ll see Highs in the upper 80s to Near 90 and overnight Lows near 70.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy, cooler. Low: 68
Wednesday: Partly sunny, isolated late day shower. High: 87 Rain chance: 20%
Wednesday night: Fair and pleasant. Low: 66
Thursday: Partly sunny, isolated late day shower possible. High: 88