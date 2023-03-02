As of 7am Thursday: Sky is mostly cloudy with temps in the 60s. A few scattered showers will begin as early as 9am this morning and will continues off and on for today. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with winds SW at 10-15 mph.

A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for Friday due to the possibility of severe storms during the afternoon and evening. Main threat will be gusty winds in excess of 40 mph. A Wind Advisory is will be in effect for our western lying counties in Georgia from 7am-11pm Friday.