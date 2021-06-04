We’ll have to dodge afternoon storms this weekend. – What to expect

Your weekend plans will have to include keeping an eye to the sky for late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. It will feel every bit of summer, with Highs in the upper 80s to Near 90 over the next several days. Not expecting widespread severe weather, however some storms could produce heavy rain. And it typical summer storm fashion…some of us will get a downpour one day and nothing the next! : )

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms ending by midnight, otherwise Mostly cloudy. Low: 70

Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 88 Rain chance: 50%

Saturday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms ending by midnight, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low: 70. Rain chance: 50%

Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 90 Rain chance: 50%

Monday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 87 Rain chance: 40%