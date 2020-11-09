We’ll go from warm and dry to warm and wet! – Check out what to expect.

Abundant Tropical Moisture will start to move into the CSRA starting tomorrow afternoon through Thursday. Tropical Storm ETA to our South will help bring this surge of warm, moist air to us. Look for periods of showers and rain Tuesday afternoon. Some rain will be heavy at times with a few isolated thunderstorms by Wednesday. On and off rain will continue through Thursday evening. Rain totals will range from 2-3″ with some heavier totals. This is something we’ll be watching close over the next few days. A cold front will move through by Friday and this should help move the moisture to our East as ETA looks to fade out in the Gulf. Again, this is up for change and we’ll keep you updated.