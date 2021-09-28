We’ll be pushing 90 degrees next few days. – Check out your forecast

by: Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller

Posted: / Updated:

High pressure continues its hold on our weather the next few days. Look for warmer daytime Highs and overnight Lows through Friday. A weak cold front will be here late Friday into Saturday, it will come through dry with not much change in temperatures. A stronger cold front will move in by early next week (Monday) this will bring us a little better chance of showers and cooler temperatures by late next week.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Low: 60

Wednesday: Sunny, warmer. High: 90

Wednesday night: Clear. Low: 62

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 89

Friday: Mix of sun & clouds. High: 89

