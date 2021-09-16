We’ll be playing Shower Dodge the next few days. – Here’s your forecast

Moisture continues to stream in from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic, this will result in more clouds than sun, rather muggy at times with periods of showers and a few isolated storms tomorrow through early next week. Some days will have better chances than others for rain, with the clouds and scattered showers, we’ll see daytime Highs in the low to middle 80s. A strong front looks to move in late week that could bring drier cooler air.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy with a few sprinkles. Low: 69

Friday: Cloudy with some sun by afternoon, a few scattered showers. High: 86 Rain chance: 30%

Friday night; Mostly cloudy. Low: 70

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. High: 88

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 85 Rain chance: 50%