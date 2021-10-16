Welcome Fall, We’ve Missed You!

As of 6PM Saturday- Today was the last day for the muggy and hot weather, and fall is sliding right back into place. Today we were lucky, that cold front didn’t have the moisture to bring any showers or storms, and we got to kick back and watch all the summer like weather, float away. We will be on easy street for now, with temperatures getting much chillier tonight into the upper 40s.

Today’s high will be 85, but tomorrow, the high will only be 73. When it comes to overnight lows, last night we were in the low 60s, but tonight we will drop to the mid 40s… nearly a 20 degree difference! Lows will stay in the 40s into next week, then rising back to around average. For highs, we will stay in the mid 70s to low 80s. Next week will be mostly sunny with very pleasant dewpoints. There will be just a slight chance of rain by the end of the week.

Enjoy this nice change of weather!

