Weekend Showers/Storms, Hot Days Coming

As of 10AM Saturday- We woke up this morning to light rain showers, cloudy skies, and some fog. Now, radar is showing those showers have moved to the east of our area, and the fog is lifting. Overcast skies still remain across much of the CSRA, but over the next couple of hours we will start to see some sunshine. There is a 40% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon until the sun goes down. These showers and storms will not produce much rain accumulation. Most areas will see under 0.10,” but expect heavier amounts with storms, up to half an inch. Temperatures will be in the mid-upper 80s today. Tomorrow, drier air will move in, limiting the amount of rain we see, but still keeping it at a 30% chance for now.

This week, rain chances stay between the 30-40% range. These will be late day showers and storms. We will be heating up to the low 90s tomorrow, and I’m forecasting for 95 as the high from Monday-Friday. Get ready for the heat! Feels like temperatures could reach the triple digits once again.

The tropics have been active this first week of August. We are watching three systems in the Atlantic Basin. None of them are expected to develop in the near future, but it is the time of year where things can change quickly, so we will be keeping a close eye on them.