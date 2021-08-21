Weekend Scattered Storms & Heat

As of 10AM Saturday- Starting out with partly cloudy skies and a few showers popping up in Wilkes, McDuffie, and Lincoln counties. By around 1PM, expect more showers and storms. These will be scattered across the area until 11PM tonight. In addition to the rain, it will also be hot. Highs will be in the low-mid 90s but it’ll be feeling as hot as 100 degrees.

A similar story for tomorrow, with a bit more rain coverage. For the start of the work week, temperatures will increase to the mid 90s and the heat index will reach 105-106 degrees. Rain chances will fluctuate between 20-40%, with us staying in a typical summertime pattern.

As of now, we do not need to worry about the tropics. Hurricane Grace made landfall early this morning in Mexico, and Tropical Storm Henri will continue to track towards the Northeast, away from our area. However, we are watching a new wave near the Cabo Verde Islands that’s at a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days.