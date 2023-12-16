Friday night update: It’s the calm before the storm tonight. Temperatures are falling into the 30s. Expect an increase in cloud cover overnight ahead of our next weathermaker. Our attention turns to a low-pressure system moving north from the Gulf of Mexico. This low will eventually become a powerful nor’easter as it tracks along the eastern seaboard. The amount of rain the CSRA receives will depend on the track of the low and how strong it will be. The closer the low is, the more rain we will receive. The thinking right now is that rain will begin to push into the area on Saturday afternoon and become widespread overnight and into Sunday. A VIPIR 6 ALERT DAY has been issued for Sunday due to the threat of heavy rain, isolated flooding, and damaging winds. A total of 2 to 3 inches of rain is possible. Isolated spots could see closer to 4 inches of rain. Expect gusty winds in addition to the rain on Sunday, with gusts between 30 and 40 mph. Higher wind gusts near 50 mph are possible in areas south of I-20. Things start to dry out Monday as the low exits the southeast. We dry out and cool down in the wake of this system going into next week.