Wednesday night update: Clouds stick around tonight, with temperatures falling to near 40 degrees. Going into your Thursday, expect clearing skies by the afternoon with highs once again above average in the lower 60s. A cold front passes through going into Friday, but it lacks moisture so we will remain dry. What it will do it bring cooler high temperatures in the 50s, with overnight lows near freezing. We see temperatures remaining below-average going into the New Year with mostly sunny skies. Our next chance of rain arrives late next week.