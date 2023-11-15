Wednesday afternoon update: It’s a wet and cool day across the CSRA, with cloudy skies and temperatures near 60 degrees. Rainfall has been light, with most areas seeing less than a quarter of an inch, with the greatest amounts south of I-20. Going into tonight, expect clouds to stick around with drizzle and light rain. Lows will bottom out near 50 degrees. Thursday will be drier as the low pressure weakens and scoots further south. It is a good idea to keep the rain gear nearby, as there is still a chance of drizzle and light rain. Temperatures will be warmer, near 70 degrees. Looking ahead to Friday, a low pressure developing off the coast of Florida will track to our east and bring in more clouds and light rain. Once again, rainfall amounts will be light, with areas south of I-20 receiving around a tenth of an inch. Temperatures will be seasonable in the low 70s. Skies clear on Saturday with highs in the low 70s ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures tumble in the wake of the front, with Sunday morning lows near 40 and afternoon highs in the upper 60s. Next week, we turn our attention to a low-pressure system that will bring showers next Monday and Tuesday. The good news is that things dry out just in time for Thanksgiving!