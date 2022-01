As of 7am Wednesday: Sky is clear with temps in the low to upper 30s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon with cooler than average highs in the low 50s. Tonight will be mostly clear and morning lows tomorrow morning will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Friday we’ll see a few showers as a cold front pushes through during the afternoon ushering in even colder air for the weekend.