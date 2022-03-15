As of 4PM Tuesday- Tonight we will see some spotty, light rain showers. By tomorrow morning, rain will become heavy and we will have some thunderstorms. The afternoon looks to be the period with the heaviest rain and severe potential. There is a marginal risk for severe weather with our biggest concern being gusty winds. Rainfall totals will be between 1-2 inches.

For St. Patrick’s day, the sun will return and we will be in the mid 70s. Friday, there will be more scattered showers, but the weekend is looking fantastic! Expect warm temperatures all this week and next, mostly in the 70s.