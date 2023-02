As of 7am Wednesday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Clouds begin increasing during the day ahead of our next cold front. Highs today will remain very spring like, in the low to mid 70s. Mostly cloudy and dry tonight with warmer morning lows in the low 50s.

Rain and storms move in for Thursday and Friday with highs cooling from the low 70s on Thursday to the mid 60s on Friday.